షాకింగ్: జలవిలయంలో 203 మంది గల్లంతు -18 మృతదేహాలే దొరికాయి: సీఎం కీలక ప్రకటన

Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while adding that rescue operation is underway. "Around 203 people are missing including 11 dead bodies are recovered as of now. We are estimating that 35 people are stuck in another tunnel. Rescue operation is underway," said Rawat.