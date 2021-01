సొంత లాభం కొంత మానుకో: ప్రధాని మోడీ నోట గురజాడ సాహిత్యం: పొరుగు వారికి వ్యాక్సిన్ అందుకే

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi gets emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/B0YQsqtSgW

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this disease kept people away from their families. He remembered Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao poet in his speach. The mothers cried for their children and had to stay away. People could not meet their elderly admitted at hospitals.