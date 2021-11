మీ అబద్దపు హామీలతో విసిగిపోయాం- బైడెన్ ..మోదీ సమక్షంలోనే : గ్లాస్గోలో భారతీయ విద్యార్ధిని- స్టాండింగ్ ఒవేషన్..

Brilliant innovation and brilliant speech 👍'I’m not just a girl from India,I’m a girl from Earth.”- Here is Vinisha Umashankar, just 15 years old from Tamil Nadu, India,one of the finalists of @EarthshotPrize addressing world leaders at @COP26 #vinishaumashankar @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/h4OFEH6h1I