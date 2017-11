‘నా భార్యకు ఓటెయ్యకుంటే కష్టాలు తప్పవు’: ముస్లిం ఓటర్లకు బీజేపీ కౌన్సిలర్ హెచ్చరిక

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava, while campaigning for his wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Nawabganj area on November 13, warned Muslims that if they did not vote for her they would face “kasht (difficulties)”. Two ministers in the Adityanath-led state government – Dara Singh Chauhan and Ramapati Shastri – were on the stage with him while he made these remarks.