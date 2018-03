బరువు తగ్గాలా? సీబీఐకి ఫోన్ కొట్టండి చాలు!: కార్తీ చిదంబరం సెటైర్లు

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

If anyone wants to lose weight, there is no need for gym or diet. Just stay in CBI custody and eat CBI canteen food: That's the advise of Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who spent the last 12 days in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation after being arrested in connection with a corruption case.