Even though mandatory Aadhaar linkage to various services faces legal challenge and evokes privacy concerns, it seems Aadhaar is well on its way to become the most authentic identity proof. Now even Facebook wants you to use your Aadhaar while creating a new account. Facebook is testing a new feature which encourages those opening new accounts to submit their names as in their Aadhaar cards. "Using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you," says the prompt when one submits the name for a new account. However, not everyone sees this prompt while opening a new account. Facebook says this is a new feature and only a few of the users would see this, ac ..