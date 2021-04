English summary

The seventh phase of West Bengal assembly polls was held peacefully with an estimated voter turnout of 75.06 per cent till 5 pm on Monday, according to the Election Commission. in the final figure above 81 percent voter turnout recorded. Among the 34 constituencies that went to polls in Phase-VII, six are in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.