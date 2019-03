మయన్మార్ సరిహద్దులో ఉగ్రవాదుల స్థావరం నేలమట్టం : ఆరాకన్ ఆర్మీ శిబిరాలపై భారత్, మయన్మార్ ఆర్మీ దాడి

English summary

While the world -- and India -- focused on Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot airstrike carried out in its aftermath, the Indian Army carried out a mega operation to eliminate threats posed by insurgents along the Indo-Myanmar border. Joint operations between the Indian and Myanmar armies were carried out from February 17 and March 2 to thwart a threat to a mega infrastructure project vital for the Northeast. The threat was from an insurgent group in Myanmar. According to assessments, the mega Kaladan Project was under threat from the Arakan Army. The Kaladan Project is a transit project will connect Kolkata to Sitwe port in Myanmar. The project will finally end up linking Mizoram and will be a new gateway to the landlocked Northeast. The project will reduce the distance from Kolkata to Mizoram by nearly a thousand kilomteres and bring down the travel time by at least four days.