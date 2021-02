English summary

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said while India was making PPE kits for the world, some people were busy "making tool kit against Indians". His remarks came after Delhi Police arrested activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru and alleged that she was involved in creating and sharing with climate activist Greta Thunberg the protest "toolkit" backing the farmers' agitation with the aim of tarnishing the image of India and collaborated with pro-Khalistan elements