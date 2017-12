ముగిసిన సీడబ్ల్యూసీ సమావేశం... మోడీ, అమిత్ షాపై చెలరేగిపోయిన రాహుల్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Friday, his first after becoming the party president, and hit out at the BJP, saying the “whole architecture” of the party was about lies. Though Rahul Gandhi had chaired CWC meetings in the past in the absence of his mother Sonia Gandhi, it was for the first time that he presided over it as Congress president. Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as Congress president on December 11 and assumed the reins on December 16. Coming out after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah over various issues, including the Rafale deal, GST and demonetisation.