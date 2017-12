ట్రిపుల్ తలాక్ చెప్పి జైలుకెళ్లడం ఎందుకు? మహిళా ఎమ్మెల్యే సంచలన ట్వీట్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Why say "Talaq Talaq Talaq" and go to jail , when you can just leave her without saying anything and become the Prime Minister of India. #TripleTalaq

English summary

AAP MLA Alka Lamba ctitisized Prime Minister Modi on Triple Talaq in her twitter account by posting a tweet. She said in her tweet that " Why say Talaq Talaq Talaq and go to jail, when you can just leave her without saying anything and become the Prime Minister of India". Now this tweet gone viral and many BJP supporters critisizing MLA Alka Lamba with their re-tweets.