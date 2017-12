National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel has planned an extensive campaign in Surat city, encompassing six Assembly seats, ahead of the first phase of elections on December 9.Hardik, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, will take out his Jankranti Maha Rally — a vehicle rally — on Sunday in the city, where the Patidar population is significant.