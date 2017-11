భర్తను 8 ముక్కలుగా నరికి.. ఇంట్లో దాచిన భార్య, ప్రియుడికి.. 30 ఏళ్లు కఠిన శిక్ష

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

he Jhajjar district court in Haryana on Wednesday awarded 30-year rigorous imprisonment to a woman for murdering her husband in 2016. The woman's boyfriend who had helped her in the crime was also sentenced the same punishment. Accused Puja, 30, had an extramarital affair with her neighbour. She chopped her husband Baljeet Singh into eight pieces and concealed the parts in different locations of the house at Asanda village in April 2016.