National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Just two days before the Election Commission counts the votes cast in the Gujarat Assembly election, the Congress approached the Supreme Court praying that the poll body be directed to tally 25 per cent of all ballots in Gujarat with voter slips printed by the Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. The apex court, however, turned down the plea, refusing to interefere in the Gujart election. Senior Congress leaders and lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal represented the Congress at the court.