Stealing of MLAs shouldn't be allowed. No Guv can go against Constitution. We can't tell you whom we'll approach & whom not. At this juncture we've complete faith in Guv that he'll go by Constitution & not party politics: Ghulam Nabi Azad on if Congress will go for a legal option pic.twitter.com/2jN8iap4wh

English summary

A hung house can be a nightmare and more often than not the party which has not got the mandate ends up ruling the state. The scenario in Karnataka is no different and the JD(S) and Congress have come together to stake a claim to form the government despite the BJP being the single largest party.