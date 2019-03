సచివాలయ ఉద్యోగి సహాయంతో హత్యకు కుట్ర: భయపడి..చెట్టుకు ఉరి వేసుకుని! ఫేస్ బుక్ లైవ్..!

English summary

Young couple commits suicide after death threat from family members in Karnataka. Sheshadri and Rakshitha fallen in love each other and they want to marry. But, the parents and members of the both families were not allowed to marry them. Because of both were came from different cast. Some days back Sheshadri and Rakshitha met again and marry with given any notice to their parents of family members. They started living in Gouri Palya under Jagjeevan Ram Nagara Police Station in Bengaluru. After came to this notice, Both Sheshadri and Rakshitha parents started threatening them with the help of Gangadhara, who employee of Vidhana Soudha. In this connection, couple receiving life threatening calls from Gangadhara. Then, they decided to commits suicide at Mudigere in Chikmagalur District. Police filed case and started investigation in this matter.