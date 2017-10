International

China's 88-million-strong Communist Party of China (CPC) will kick off its 19th National Congress in Beijing on Wednesday. This key event occurs once every five years to set the Party's national policy goals and elect its top leadership. The congress will review the Party's work since 2012 and chart a course to guide the nation's development over the coming years under a new leadership elected by 2,300 nationwide delegates.