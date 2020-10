రోడ్లన్నీ రద్దీ .. 700 కిలోమీటర్ల మేర ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్ .. పారిస్ లో లాక్ డౌన్ ఎఫెక్ట్

Incredible traffic jam in Paris as people try to leave the city before 9 pm curfew and before confinement begins at midnight. Traffic is barely moving in every direction as far as the eye can see. Lots of honking and frustrated drivers. pic.twitter.com/6Zn2HCxuPl

English summary

Seven hundred kilometers in the French capital, Paris, there is a huge traffic jam. This is true even if it seems shocking to hear. At a time when warnings are being issued that a second wave has begun for the corona, corona cases around the world have dwindled and started booming all at once. A 700 kilometer traffic jam around Paris on Thursday night led to another lockdown in Paris from Friday.