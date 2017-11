షరతులు: పీవోకే డ్యాంపై చైనాకు దిమ్మతిరిగే షాకిచ్చిన పాకిస్తాన్, డ్రాగన్ షాక్

International

Srinivas G



Pakistan has turned down China's offer of assistance for the $14-billion Diamer-Bhasha Dam, according to a leading Pakistan daily. Moreover, Islamabad is learnt to have asked China to take the project out of the $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and allow it to build the dam on its own. The project is located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is claimed by India.