International

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An aircraft and a helicopter have crashed in mid-air over Buckinghamshire, with a number of casualties reported.Emergency services were called to the site near Waddesdon Manor, near Aylesbury, at 12:06 GMT.The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has sent a team to investigate.A Wycombe Air Park spokesman said both aircraft involved came from the airfield near High Wycombe.