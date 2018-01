గడ్డ కట్టిన అమెరికా, కెనడా! మైనస్‌ 45 డిగ్రీలతో గజగజ..!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The eastern parts of United States and Canada froze Saturday under record-breaking low temperatures following a deadly winter storm as New York's flagship airport descended into chaos, battling to clear flight backlog. In Canada, temperatures approaching minus 50°C were forecast in northern Ontario and Quebec. Arctic blasts and dangerously cold wind chills could make it feel as low as minus 42°C across the eastern United States, with the risk of frostbite to exposed skin within 10 minutes, officials warned. The deep freeze follows a storm, dubbed a "bomb cyclone" by forecasters, which has been blamed for at least 19 deaths in the United States, from Texas to Wisconsin, US media reported. In India.. The cities of Srinagar and Jammu on Sunday recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at minus 6 and 4 degrees as an intense cold wave has tightened its grip on the state, the weather office said.