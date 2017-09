ఉత్తరకొరియా ఎఫెక్ట్: స్టాక్‌ మార్కెట్లకు భారీ నష్టాలు, పడిపోయిన రూపాయి విలువ

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region were down on Friday, with stocks in Japan reversing early gains following fresh threats from North Korea, while China-related stocks declined on a credit-rating downgrade.North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said late Thursday in New York that the country may consider a nuclear test of “unprecedented scale” in the Pacific Ocean, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.Those comments came shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was considering the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure” in response to President Donald Trump’s warning that the U.S. would annihilate North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies.