An Airplane just crashed at the Kathmandu International Airport. I saw it when it happened. OMG! 2:20 pm #Nepal

#BREAKING #Nepal : A US-Bangla airlines aircraft has crashed in the eastern side of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in the #Kathmandu on Monday. Details yet to come. https://t.co/qsxgS4w3sG pic.twitter.com/ODr8L2xS9X

English summary

A Bangladeshi aircraft carrying 67 passengers crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, an airport official said, adding that 17 people on board had been rescued.