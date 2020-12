In UK Parliament today: @TanDhesi MP: Will you stand up for rights of farmers in Indian to protest? Boris Johnson: Did you say something about India Vs Pakistan? 🤦🏽🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/4Kfw4DxkTg

English summary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to have been confused between the ongoing farmers' protests in India and the India-Pakistan dispute. Responding to question, he replied with UK government’s stance on the dispute between India and Pakistan.