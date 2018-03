సీన్ రివర్స్: ఇంత ఎక్కువ జీతాలా? బాబోయ్.. మాకొద్దు, డాక్టర్ల ఆందోళన, ఎక్కడంటే...

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

While thousands of workers around the world protest for higher wages, more than 700 doctors in Canada are protesting their own pay raises. The doctors belong to Médecins Québécois pour le Regime Public (MQRP), a public group of physicians from various regions of Quebec who advocate for the full implementation of the Canada Health Act.The MQRP took to their official website to oppose the recent salary increase as negotiated by Canada’s medical federations. The Quebec doctors then asked that the pay raises granted to them be revoked and given instead to other healthcare workers: “We, Quebec doctors, are asking that the salary increases granted to physicians be canceled and that the resources of the system be better distributed for the good of the health care workers and to provide health services worthy to the people of Quebec.”