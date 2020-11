Greta held onto this for 11 MONTHS and dropped an absolute precision missile strike. pic.twitter.com/0MxnWSNKZ3

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Greta Thunberg seems to know that. The 17-year-old climate activist waited 11 months before delivering a stinging burn to US President Donald Trump using his own words.