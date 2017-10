మమ్మల్ని ఎదుర్కొనేందుకే: భారత్-అమెరికా సంబంధాలపై చైనా అక్కసు, హెచ్చరిక

International

Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times took a dig at India-US ties and said India would be “naive” to await US to fulfill its “economic, technical, military and political promises”. In an editorial titled “US-India rapport more symbolic than substantial”, the state-run daily argued that China is not against India and US extending their bilateral ties but it will not tolerate any move that is intended to work against the country. “Beijing is never against the US and India upgrading their relationship, but opposes any move that targets China,” the op-ed said.