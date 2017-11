చైనా ‘భస్మాసుర హస్తమే’! అప్పులిచ్చిన దేశాలకు చుక్కలు చూపిస్తోన్న డ్రాగన్!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

China’s grandiose global connectivity initiative -One Belt One Road (OBOR) or Belt& Road Initiative (linking China with Europe via SE Asia & C Asia through land & sea links) -- which is set to receive a formal endorsement at the May 14-15 international meet (OBOR MEET) has the potential of adverse economic implications for countries in South Asia as reflected by the situation in Sri Lankan that has run into a huge debt trap by welcoming Chinese-funded projects.