సుష్మా గర్విష్టి, పాక్ దుష్ట దేశమా? ఇండియా ఏమైనా ఐటీ సూపర్ పవరా?: చైనా అక్కసు

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A Chinese daily has slammed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her strong criticism of Pakistan for harbouring terrorists, saying it is "politically imbecilic and unsophisticated" to think that Islamabad exports terrorism. The editorial, titled India’s bigotry no match for its ambition, in state-run Global Times defending Pakistan against its failure to flush out terrorists is not surprising as China has always lavished praise on its "all-weather ally" for being at the "forefront" of tackling terrorism. The newspaper, run by the Communist Party, said Sushma Swaraj's speech at the UN reflected India's arrogance and "bigotry" towards Pakistan.