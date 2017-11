అంతరిక్షం నుంచి దూసుకొస్తోన్న చైనా స్పేస్ స్టేషన్! దేవుడా.. ఎక్కడ పడుతుందో? ఏం జరుగుతుందో?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The European Space Agency has issued warnings that China’s space station Tiangong-1 may crash in major cities. According to the agency, cities that are under threat include New York in the United States of America (USA), Beijing in China and Tokyo in Japan. The space station Tiangong-1 may fall in the beginning months of the coming year. The Chinese Space Agency has informed the United Nations that they have lost control over the 8.5-ton weighty space station. About the space station crashing in one of the major cities, it is reported that it may fall between two latitude lines in Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere. While the experts have said that they are not clear about the space station’s location and falling place, they have revealed that the cities under threat include New York, Los Angeles, Beijing, Rome, Istanbul, and Tokyo. They had earlier said that they could guess the place two hours before it falls on the Earth.