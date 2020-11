Today is a good day. It’s easier to be a parent this morning. Character MATTERS. Being a good person MATTERS. This is a big deal. It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around. Today is a good day. #PresidentBiden #VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk

English summary

Broadcaster Van Jones broke down on live television as it was announced that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump, declaring: “It’s easier to be a parent.” The 52-year-old journalist and writer, who is African-American, was asked to respond to news that Mr Biden had been declared the president-elect following a bitter election campaign.