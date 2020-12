Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi

Colorado has confirmed the first known United States case of a new strain of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom. The patient is a man in his 20s who is in isolation and has no travel history, the office of Governor Jared Polis said in a statement.