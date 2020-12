కరోనా చివరి మహమ్మారి కాదు -రాబోయే రోజుల్లోనూ సంక్షోభాలు తప్పవు: WHO చీఫ్ హెచ్చరిక

English summary

The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are "doomed" without tackling climate change and animal welfare, World Health Organizations chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He also condemned the "dangerously short-sighted" cycle of throwing cash at outbreaks but doing nothing to prepare for the next one, in a video message marking Sunday's first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.