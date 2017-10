అమెరికాలో దీపావళి వేడుకలు.. పాల్గొన్న ట్రంప్‌, ఇవాంకా

International

Ramesh Babu



US president Donald Trump celebrated Diwali in Oval Office of the White House along with senior Indian-American members of his administration, including Nikki Haley, Seema Verma and community leaders. Cabinet ranking Haley is US Ambassador to the UN and Seema Verma is administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.Ajit Pai, chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission and Raj Shah, his principle deputy press secretary, were among those who also attended the event from his administration. Daughter Ivanka Trump also joined the president in the Diwali celebrations.in 2016, Ivanka, who is now a presidential advisor, had visited Hindu temples in Virginia and Florida as part of Diwali.Trump, then as the Republican presidential nominee, had addressed the Indian-American community from a public meeting in New Jersey wherein he lit the traditional diya.