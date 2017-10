సంచలనం: మరో వారంలో భూమి అంతం.. ప్రారంభం!?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The end of the world is upon us - again. Doomsday theorist David Meade believes our planet will be the victim of tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes, starting on October 15. Worst of all this plague of destruction will last seven years before the earth is eventually destroyed. Mr Meade believes that the doomsday events will be triggered by the mysterious 'Planet X' or Niuru. Conspiracies suggested it was hurtling towards earth and would obliterate it on September 23 - but obviously, that didn't happen. Now Mr Meade expects Nibiru to pass earth, but will bring with it a number of natural disasters, including volcanic eruptions. He says the earthquake in Mexico, the floods in Texas and the hurricanes in the Caribbean and Florida are all related to the Planet X theory.