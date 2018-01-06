International

President Donald Trump's legal threat aimed at Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House appears to have had the effect of making the book an early 2018 hot-selling title. On its first day of release, bookstores in major cities like Washington DC, New York, and Los Angeles reported selling out of the initial order, and other shops in places like Oxford, Mississippi, and Shaker Heights, Ohio, also said that buyers quickly snatched up copies of their first batch. Amazon already has the title on back order, with a ship date of two to four weeks.The book by Michael Wolff portrays Trump as unprepared and unfit for the demands of the presidency, and a White House in chaos in its initial six months. Trump has said that the book is "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist."