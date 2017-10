అమెరికాలో ఈ రోజు పబ్లిక్ హాలీడే, అయినా టెన్షన్.. టెన్షన్, ఎందుకంటే..

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

October 10, is a public holiday for Americans as they celebrate this day as Columbus Day. But especially this year, people of America fearing to celebrate also. Because of the words of Russian Leader Anton Morozov who went to North Korea on Official Tour and made a comments about Kim Jong Un's strategy about deploying missiles towards America. On the other hand Republican Sen. Bob Corker also now warning that President Donald Trump is setting the US on a potential “path to World War III.”