Ramesh Babu

English summary

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has described prominent leaders of India's freedom struggle as "NRIs" (non-resident Indian) and said the party was born of an "NRI movement". "The original congress movement was an NRI movement. Mahatma Gandhi was an NRI, Jawaharlal Nehru came back from England, Ambedkar, Azad, Patel, these were all NRIs," Rahul said on Thursday. The Gandhi scion was addressing a nearly 2,000-strong crowd of the Congress party's NRI supporters at a meeting in New York during the final leg of his two-week-long tour in the United States. Elaborating on his unconventional view of the nation's founding fathers, Rahul said, "Every single one of them went to the outside world, saw the outside world, returned back to India and used some of the ideas they got and transformed India."