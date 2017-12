అమాయకుడ్ని: మాల్యా, విచారణలో అనుకోని ఘటన, ‘లిక్కర్ కింగ్ అక్కడ హీరోనే’

International

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

We don't know if the residents of beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya's possible new home, Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail (in the event that he is extradited), will get along with him or not, but the locals of the English village of Tewin, where the fugitive liquor baron currently resides, appear to have taken a shine to him.