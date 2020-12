English summary

It's the last day of 2020 - the year that will be remembered as a mixed bag of sour and bitter experiences. While everyone is prepping up for the New Year's eve with their friends and family, Google is celebrating it with a cute animated Doodle. Google often modifies the Doodle to mark an important day, celebrate an occasion or some great personality. Today, the tech giant is bidding goodbye to 2020 in a special way.