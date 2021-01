He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9

English summary

Greta Thunberg struck the last blow in a Twitter clash with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.The Swedish climate change activist, 18, tweeted a photo of Trump departing the White House for the last time, standing in front of Marine One with his fist held in the air.