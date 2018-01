మారిన ఇండియన్ విద్యార్థుల రూట్.. అమెరికా కంటే కెనడా బెస్ట్

International

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

At a breakfast event at the US Embassy in New Delhi on November 9, 2016, a senior diplomat from the Canadian High Commission discreetly fielded questions on whether more Indians would opt for permanent residence and citizenship in his country, with the new US President Donald Trump taking a hard line on immigration. Fast forward to the winter of 2017 and that trend seems to be becoming a reality. Canada is fast emerging as the preferred destination in North America.