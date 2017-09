International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A husband allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life in a suspected murder-suicide, police said today. The couple - named locally as James, 30, and Amy Barnes, 32 - were found dead in the early hours of this morning. They married in 2014. James is believed to have killed his wife at their marital home before committing suicide in the garden of his parents' house 20 miles away. The couple lived in Rednal, West Midlands, in a modern £190,000 semi-detached house, where they were described by neighbours as "a perfectly normal, friendly couple".James is understood to have uploaded a wedding photograph to his Facebook page just hours before the tragedy.