‘ట్రంప్ ఓ మొరిగే కుక్క, భయపడక్కర్లేదు..’, ఆజ్యం పోసిన ఉత్తరకొరియా విదేశాంగ మంత్రి

North Korea's foreign minister has said he feels “sorry” for Donald Trump’s aides. Speaking on the sides of the United Nations general assembly in New York, Ri Yong-ho also compared the US President's threats against his country as the equivalent of a "dog barking". His comments followed Mr Trump's description of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un as a "Rocket Man on a suicide mission". After first using the name in a tweet, Mr Trump invoked it again during his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly. He added: "If he was thinking he could scare us with the sound of a dog barking, that's really a dog dream." North Korea has stepped up its testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles over the past year. Earlier this month, the secretive communist state said it had successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb in its sixth nuclear test.