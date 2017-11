International

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Zhang Zhenxiao is 27 years old. He has never been in a relationship. He has never kissed a woman.Now, Mr. Zhang is ready for love — but like many men in China, he doesn’t know where to begin.So Mr. Zhang turned to a dating coach. The “Fall in Love Emotional Education” school, which caters to straight men, has taught him how to groom himself, approach a woman and flirt his way into her smartphone contacts.