Srinivas G

English summary

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, India took a cautious stance, saying it follows an independent policy on Palestine that is not influenced by any "third country".Mr. Trump's announcement was welcomed by the Israelis but drew swift condemnation across the Arab-Islamic world even as Indian experts cautioned that the U.S. recognition will place new challenges before the Arab world.