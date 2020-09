సుశాంత్ స్ఫూర్తి: భార్యకు వెడ్డింగ్ గిఫ్ట్ - రూ.3వేలకే చంద్రుడిపై స్థలం కొన్న పాకిస్తానీ యువకుడు

English summary

"Love you to the moon and back" is not just a saying for a Pakistani man anymore who has bought a one-acre plot of land on the moon as a wedding gift for his wife. Sohaib Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi, bought the lunar land in the region called 'Sea of Vapour'. The land was bought for $45 from the International Lunar Lands Registry. Ahmed said that he was inspired by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to buy the piece of land on the moon.