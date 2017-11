International

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The little boy, in an earthquake hit area, brings his friend saying "you didn't give her food." via @Frau_Fledermaus #IranEarthquake pic.twitter.com/XjAgz8GGeM

English summary

In a viral video shared by Iranian journalist Sadegh Ghorbani on Twitter, a precious little boy, maybe 6 or 7 years old, drags his friend to a truck handing out food and soda to survivors of the Iraq-Iran earthquake. According to Ghorbani’s post, the little boy says “you didn’t give her enough food.” The video received over 26,000 retweets in less than 24 hours.