డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్‌ పై పుస్తకం, సంచలన విషయాలు వెల్లడించిన మొదటి భార్య ఇవానా..

A new book from Donald Trump's first wife pulls back the curtain on a tumultuous period of the president's life, including the messy divorce that was splashed across New York's tabloids for weeks.Ivana Trump, who was married to the real estate magnate from 1977 to 1992, writes in "Raising Trump" that she knew her marriage was over soon after a day in December 1989. "This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said 'I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?'" writes Ivana Trump. "I said 'Get lost. I love my husband.' It was unladylike but I was in shock." Trump's public affair with Marla Maples spawned the infamous "Best Sex I've Ever Had" headline in the New York Post in 1990. After divorcing his first wife, Trump married Maples in 1993.