ఇవాంకా లవ్ స్టోరీ: ప్రేమ కోసం మతం మార్చుకుని.. ప్రియుడ్ని మనువాడి, అండగా నిలిచిన ట్రంప్...

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her Jewish husband Jared Kushner — often cited by those who wish to downplay accusations of anti-Semitism in the Trump campaign and validate the candidate’s commitment to the Jewish community — once separated, three years into their relationship, because Ivanka was not a member of the tribe at the time.According to a report in the August 22 issue of The New Yorker, the power couple, who met in 2005, briefly broke up in 2008 over religious differences, with Kushner, who is Modern Orthodox, pulling the plug. “The lingering issue was religion,” the article said of the rupture. “The Kushners hoped that Jared would marry a Jewish woman… Donald Trump is Presbyterian, and Ivanka — who in the documentary ‘Born Rich’ appears wearing a necklace with a silver cross — was not what they’d had in mind.”